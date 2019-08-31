ETBU breaks ground on new chapel

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – ETBU breaks ground on a new chapel and park.

The retiring owners of Master Woodcraft Cabinetry in Marshall, Gene and Patsy Ponder, are funding the new Chapel on the Hill and Kenny Ponder Park.

The chapel and park are in memory of their son Kenny who died last year. The family wanted to give gifts to the Marshall community after they sold their company to ACPI back in May.

“This is a place people can come into a place, that Mr. Ponder shared today in our service. It’s a place of peace. It’s a place where you can find rest, where you can find joy and love and you can reflect on the life of others that mean so much to you” said Dr. J. Blair Blackbern, ETBU President.

Construction for the new chapel and park will begin next week and will be finished within nine to 10 months.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.