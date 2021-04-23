The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
ETBU to offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Marshall residents

MARSHALL, Texas (KTALKSHV) — East Texas Baptist University is teaming up with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to residents in Marshall and Harrison County.

The vaccination clinic will be offered to those ages 16 and up inside the Dean Healthplex at the ETBU campus on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, April 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 28 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 29 – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed, while daily supplies last. No registration necessary and walk-ups are welcome.

Additional information is available at www.ETBU.edu/clinic.

