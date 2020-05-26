ETFB continues emergency food box distributions in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The East Texas Food Bank is continuing its emergency food box distributions this week in Marshall.

ETFB will hold a drive-thru food distribution from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E. End Blvd. S.

There are no eligibility or ID requirements. Households will be asked to give a verbal declaration of their name, address and income. All families will be served, regardless of where they live, their age or income.

To pick up a box for someone else, you must provide a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.