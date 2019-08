ATLANTA, Texas – (KTAL/KMSS) Several areas were impassable Wednesday afternoon because of heavy rain.

Police blocked off a portion of Williams Street, near Atlanta’s hospital due to high water. As the water receded, several vehicles could be seen driving around the barricades, even as debris still littered the road.

Police urge people to respect the barriers and drive safely.

Flooding was also reported on FM 249 and other areas around Brookshire’s grocery and Price Ace Hardware.