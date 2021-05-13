Gas leak contained in Mansfield, residents return to their homes

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The gas leak that forced evacuations Thursday afternoon in Mansfield has been contained.
According to the Mansfield Police Department, the area near Chamberlin St. has been deemed safe and residents can return to their homes.
Earlier today MPD officers went from home to home to make sure everyone got out of the area safely due to the gas leak.
