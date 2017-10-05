Event aimed at empowering women in Shreveport

Ladies Who Brunch is a local event series to inspire, empower, and foster partnerships for women in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

The purpose and vision behind Ladies Who Brunch is to provide an outlet where strong women can come together to empower each other and form relationships to strengthen many areas of their lives – social, business, spiritual, family, and professional as well as create an extensive network of entrepreneurial and professional women and to be seen as a resource for women seeking direction, support, advice, and inspiration.

It will be held Sunday, October 8 2017 (1PM-4PM) at The Eleven Building on 1529 Texas Ave, in Shreveport.

The Ladies Who Brunch event will feature a motivational empowerment session from renowned speaker and recent 40 under 40 nominee- Dr. Nashawna Joseph.

Visit https://www.ladieswhobrunchsbc.com for more information.