Event honors ‘firsts’ in Shreveport’s Black History

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of Black History Month, some people in Shreveport are honoring those who’ve had an impact on our community.

Winfield Funeral Home and the Ben Johnson Legacy Garden hosted an event at the Shreveport Club Thursday to recognize those who’ve played a significant role in our area’s history. Several people were celebrated at the luncheon for being the first black person to achieve various titles and milestones in the city.

“We certainly appreciate all of their efforts and what they’ve done for the community and what they continue to do for the community, as well as continuing the Ben Johnson legacy,” said Rachel Brown, event organizer. “It’s really important that as black historians, that their legacies are continued.”

Fox 33 was a proud sponsor of this community event.

