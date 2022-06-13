SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport organization brought together mothers who lost their children to violent crime to honor, support, and encourage them.

Moms on a Mission held the event at Jade Events Saturday to allow 20 grieving mothers to share what their children meant and how they were affected by the loss. Event organizers say this event is one of many intended to give back and create change.

“It starts here with the village. It takes a village to come together. We can’t rely on – we can’t put it all on the mayor, we can’t put it all on the city officials. We have twenty mothers in here. We have other members o the community in here that are willing to do the work, and it starts here with us,” Queena Grant said.

Businesses throughout Shreveport made donations to help this event come together.

Moms on a Mission’s next event will be a back-to-school backpack giveaway in July.