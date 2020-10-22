‘Everything must go:’ Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel liquidation sale underway

Diamond Jacks in Bossier City is having a liquidation sale starting Thursday and everything must go, according to the company contracted to sell off everything from commercial kitchen and laundry equipment to flat screen TVs and stage lights.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Diamond Jacks in Bossier City is having a liquidation sale starting Thursday and everything must go, according to the company contracted to sell off everything from commercial kitchen and laundry equipment to flat screen TVs and stage lights.

The casino and hotel announced in May that it would not be reopening after the state’s mandated closure period concludes, citing business circumstances caused by the unexpected impact of the coronavirus.

According to a notice released by hotel liquidation management company NCL/National Content Liquidators, Inc., they have been contracted to “clear the hotel of its current contents as a prelude to the property’s redevelopment.”

The 560-room hotel liquidation is being held on-site at the former Diamond Jacks Hotel at 711 Diamond Jacks Blvd. beginning Thursday, October 22 and continuing daily, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12:00 pm-5:00 pm until everything is sold. Social distancing procedures will be in place and masks will be required.

The sale is open to both the hospitality industry and the general public.

“In essence, this will be a GIANT GARAGE SALE,” the liquidation company says, “with everything in the hotel being liquidated including 560 complete guestroom and suite furnishings, flat screen TV’s, commercial laundry equipment, commercial kitchen equipment, ice machines, bar and restaurant furnishings, lobby furnishings, banquet and meeting room furnishings, stage lighting and drapes, china, glassware, linens, ss pots and pans, serving pieces, room safes, and 1000’s more.”

To view more photographs of select sale items, visit NCL’s website at www.nclsales.com under liquidation sales.

Diamond Jacks liquidation sale items Photos courtesy: NCL/National Content Liquidators, Inc.)

Diamond Jacks liquidation sale items Photos courtesy: NCL/National Content Liquidators, Inc.)

