Ex-wife hospitalized, girlfriend behind bars in bizarre Bossier shooting

An argument between two women somehow connected to a Bossier City man resulted in gunfire and hospitalization of one of the woman, and the arrest of the other.

Adriahna Rosetta Huley, 22, of Bossier City, was booked into the Bossier City jail this afternoon on a charge of aggravated second degree battery, and Detrice Anastasias Mullone, 29, of Shreveport, is at University Health recovering from a gunshot wound.

It began around 11:45 a.m. today, Bossier City Police responded to a shots fired call at the 2421 Cherry Avenue that later turned into a shooting.

Officers learned the house on Cherry Street belonged to Rafael Sinville, who was divorced from Mullone on Jan. 30 in Caddo Parish, and allegedly the current boyfriend of Huley.

Police say the two women became engaged in an argument when one wanted the other to move out of a parking space in front of the house; however, the argument reached a whole new level when Huley pulled out a gun and fired shots at Mullone.

Huley then fled the scene in a vehicle, but Mullone – unaware she had been shot at the time – jumped in her vehicle and followed Huley down Old Minden Road. Close behind Huley, Mullone plowed into the back of her car, causing Huley to crash into the rear end of an unrelated van minding its own business near the intersection of Airline Drive and Village Lane.

BCPD officers arrived at the site of the crashes, but at that point, the Mullone realized she was shot in the side, and took off in search of a hospital.

She made it to the Shreveport side of Texas Street Bridge, where Shreveport Police caught up with her and were able to get her transported to University Health in Shreveport.

Her wounds are described as non-life threatening.

Although Huley is in custody, BCPD detectives are still trying to sort the whole thing out, so the investigation continues.

NBC6/FOX33 reporter Zyneria Byrd spoke with Bossier Police this afternoon and will bring details tonight at 9 on FOX33, and 10 on NBC6.