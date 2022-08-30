JAMESTOWN, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a one-vehicle fatality that happened Monday evening on LA Highway 154.

According to a release of LSP, 34-year-old Bridgette Dauzat of Jamestown was traveling on Hwy 154 just west of LA Hwy 507 when she crashed the 2008 Ford F-150 that she was driving.

Police believe Dauzat was speeding and ran off the road to the right. She then overcorrected, causing her vehicle to travel across both lanes and exit the roadway again. Once the vehicle was off the roadway, it collided with several trees.

Dauzat was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries as a result. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis, but investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

LSP reminds drivers that Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle to remain buckled up. Properly wearing seatbelts is the most effective way to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

Troop G has investigated 25 fatal crashes, which resulted in 28 deaths in 2022.