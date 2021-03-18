Bossier, Caddo Parish bars to open at 50 % capacity due to drop in COVID-19 cases

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — All bars in Bossier and Caddo Parishes are now allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity following a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday the Caddo Parish Commission to opt-in and allow bars to open and operate under the current state guidelines mandated by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ most recent COVID-19 order.

The order allows a parish to opt-in for the reopening of bars to indoor, on-premises sales and consumption at 50 percent capacity, not to exceed 250 people, if a Parish’s positivity rate stays at or below 5 percent for two consecutive weeks.

Caddo Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson said, “We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on businesses, and bars have taken a significant hit in the effort to keep citizens safe. While we are not out of the woods, Caddo Parish continues to see a decrease in COVID infections and decrease in the positivity rate, and so we want to do what we can to help businesses safely re-open and provide quality of life.”

The Commission’s Resolution 30 of 2021 provides for the Parish’s opt-in into the current guidelines, with the provision that if Caddo Parish should exceed the 5 percent positivity rate for a two-week period, then bars will return to the previous 25 percent capacity.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury also announced Thursday that all bars in Bossier Parish will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity not to exceed 250 people. All bars will also have to close by 11 p.m.

You can view the Executive Order here: