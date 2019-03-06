Exhibition brings out best artists in Shreveport Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHREVEPORT, La - Culture Crush Week is five full days of ways to celebrate the Art, Artists, Critics, Collectors and Collectible Artists of Northwest Louisiana, sponsored by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council at Artspace at 708 Texas St. and at the Central ARTSTATION at 801 Crockett St.

The Five Days of Events include:

Day 1-Tuesday, March 5-Critical Mass 7 Performance, 6-10 p.m. at Central Artstation

Day 2-Wednesday, March 6- Collectible Artists Exhibition, 5-8 p.m. at Artstation

Day 3-Thursday, March 7- Critical Mass 7 Literary arts readings, 5:30-8: 30 p.m. at Central Artstation

Day 4-Friday, March 8- Critical Mass 7 Visual Art Exhibition, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Artspace

Day 5-Saturday, March 9-Artist Studio Tours, 11 a.m.-5 p.m

More than 150 Northwest Louisiana Visual, Literary and Performance Artists participate in Culture Crush Week and bring their “Best” to compete for “Best of Show” in the three categories. Recipients of “Best of Show” in each category receive $2,000 in cash to be used toward a solo show at a future date as well as a critical review in Northwest Louisiana. All events are FREE and open to the public

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council brings nationally-renowned critics from Los Angeles, Dallas, and New Orleans to Shreveport to offer a professional critique of artists’ portfolios and to select the “Best of Show winners in each of the three categories. 2019 critics will be curated by a long-term professional critic from Los Angeles, Robert Pincus.

Critics include:

Performance-Manual Mendoza and Lauren Smart

Literary - David Ulin

Visual - Ann Hackett

VISIT Shreveport Regional Arts Council website or Artspace website for more information.