SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices are high but you relieve some pain at the pump by making a few small adjustments to make your ride more fuel-efficient.

AAA spokesperson Donald Redmon knows what work he’s been sharing these tips for years.

“One of the easiest things you can do is one slow down. That’s probably one of the easiest things that we can do as a motorist,” said Redman. “Slowing down. Get off the gas pedal when you got an intersection light turns green don’t do a rapid start we call the jackrabbit start. Accelerate gradually up to speed, those very simple common sense things that we can do immediately can save some of our fuel?”

Redmon says there are other ways to save such as gas-saving apps like a gas buddy, show motorists the cheapest gas prices nearby. He also says using gas-saving cards saves you money each time you fill-up.

“I have the Shell credit card and the fuel card the fuel rewards and that saved me for what I drive. Three, three cents a gallon on gas. Now if I drove a little more than what I do, I’d be getting five cents a gallon on gas.” said Minden resident Paula Ford

Redmon’s final suggestion is for drivers whose vehicles call for premium fuel.

“If your manufacturer calls for premium gasoline, you can’t skimp. You have to put premium gasoline or you run the risk of doing more damage to your vehicle as well.”