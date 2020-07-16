Expert: Socializing and structure key to kids’ well being in COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The school year is approaching very quickly. Some parents are concerned about sending their kids back to school because of COVID-19. In March, the pandemic led to schools shutting down and students transitioning to online. “Children need structure. They strive on structure and routine,” said LSU Health Clinical Psychologist Dr Michelle Yetman.

For parents, the new style of learning has caused my headaches. Some are concerned that the kids won’t respond to the new virtual learning style. “I just don’t think they will be successful. I don’t have enough confidence in myself to teach them the coursework correctly,” said Samantha Harris.

As the pandemic is causing people to be socially distant away from each other, Yetman says it is important for everyone to take care of their mental health. Below you can find a few websites for mental health support for kids and adults.

https://www.mentalhealth.gov/talk/parents-caregivers

https://www.mentalhealth.gov/

Many parents are having to tackle their own job and to make sure the children are keeping up with their coursework online. Samantha Harris has seven kids in school and she is very concerned with sending them back. However, one of her daughters responds better in an actual classroom setting.

“My daughter tells me I need to be in school to learn. As a parent, I ask myself is that the best option for my kids,” said Harris.

With students being at home since March, Dr. Michelle Yetman believes social interactions are important for kids. It is difficult to achieve social interaction through a computer. The pandemic could cause some disruptions in fall sports season. “My son is sad. He wants to be out on the field and hanging out with his fellow teammates. Those relationships are life long bonds,” said Harris.

