Expo services businesses of color

The Minority Expo is a time where people of color can come together to gain more customers and network with each other in an exclusive environment.

“It means so much to me in fact, I do my best to try to support minority owned business,” said Debra Bowman, owner of Textures Barber & Beauty. “I don’t feel as though everyone has the same leg up.”

For those just creating their first businesses, it was an eye-opening experience.

“Some of us haven’t had the oppurtunity to even have a business,” said Birdie Byrd, who is a Mary Kay provider. “So it’s important to me that our businesses strive so the ones that are coming along after us can strive as well.”

Overall, the event served its purpose.

“It just was really awesome,” Bowman said. “It really felt good to just be here and show what it is that we do and I love supporting minority-owned business.”