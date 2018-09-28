Extra time for victims of the 2016 floods to get help

There is relief for people affected by floods in 2016 in northwest Louisiana.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is reopening the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, enabling residents to apply for federal money to help them recover.

“Many of our residents have not recovered and many of them are still suffering from that disaster,” said Shreveport mayor Ollie Tyler, who was at a Tuesday meeting with the Louisiana Task Force. “They did not have funding, they did not have monies to actually recover.”

The survey is accessible online at restore.la.gov or by calling 1-866-735-2001 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additionally, homeowners may visit one of the program’s four Housing Assistance Centers in Baton Rouge, Hammond, Lafayette and Monroe, all of which are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.