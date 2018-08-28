Extreme drought is leaving a major impact on farmers

SHREVEPORT, La -

We've been experiencing a dry summer across the ArkLaTex, which has led to burn bans and has taken a toll on the local agriculture industry.

Paul Davis the owner of Paul Farm and Garden says, "right now people aren't able to find enough hay to feed their animals. The people who are producing are trying to save all they can until they can get enough to feed their own animals and then they will start selling hay. And it's really going to effect us at some point December January, February the hat gone run out."

We have been in a drought since the beginning of June.

The National Weather Service says normally by this time of year we are suppose to have received 33 inches of rain.

We have only seen about 30 inches.

As of Sunday, according the National Weather Service Facebook page; Caddo, DeSoto and Natchitoches parishes all have burn bans, leaving farmers and their clients seeing a reduction in their bottom line.

Aaron Davis a meteorologist for the Weather Service says,"we had a very wet spring and winter months, and so we're running above average for rainfall for a quit period of time, and the summer months set in and the rain just cut off."

"July was one of the worst months we had, because it was hot and dry and when it's hot and dry people don't want to get out and do stuff and don't feel like doing stuff, and a lot of the things we sell require working around the farm or working around the house and the yard and people just weren't doing it," Davis said.

We are in an extreme drought and barring significant rain, will be until the middle of September when the cooler air starts to roll in.

According to the National Weather Service, we will need 12 to 15 inches of rain to get out of this extreme drought.