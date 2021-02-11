Fair Share to host virtual town hall to help “level the playing field for small businesses”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Office of Fair Share is hosting a virtual town hall and the theme for this year is “Go, Grow and Compete: How to Level the Playing Field?”

According to the City of Shreveport, the Virtual Town Hall will be at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18.

During the virtual event, business owners will have the opportunity to learn how to do business with the City of Shreveport. Representatives from the Office of Fair Share and Southern University at Shreveport Business Development will be on hand to answer questions.

Fair Share will also have a Virtual Informational Meeting on Feb. 19 at noon to give clients the chance to learn more about vendor applications, business development, and bid documents. Both sessions will be streamed live on Facebook.

“The City of Shreveport is open for business and we are working tirelessly to provide the tools that are needed for business growth and expansion,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement Thursday.

The City of Shreveport says in 2020, Fair Share exceeded goals by securing more than 30 percent of the City of Shreveport’s contracts and services.

“The goal of the Fair Share program is to provide meaningful resources and assistance to enhance the opportunities for economically disadvantaged and small businesses,” Director of Fair Share Leon Wheeler said in a statement on Thursday.