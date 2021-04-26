Fairfield Oaks displaced residents gather to learn what’s next after massive fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Board members of the Homeowners Association for Fairfield Oaks Condominiums put together a meeting Sunday — four days after the two-alarm fire destroyed the entire complex.

The meeting, which took place outside of the Fairfield Oaks office, was to inform residents about what to do next after they have been displaced, courtesy of the Red Cross, and some have since been living with friends and family members.

William Chandler, a homeowner of Fairfield Oaks condo, said he lost twenty years of photos from Thailand in the fire.

“I want to know what they’re going to do — if they’re going to replace this building at this point. Am I going to live here eventually of am I never going to live here,” he said.

Sherry Kerr, a board member for Fairfield Oaks said , “It is not that simple as there are certain protocols that needs to be in-placed, adding her main concern is everyone’s safety.”

Kerr said she can’t have the residents enter the complex with its current condition since it is deemed unsafe due to smoke, fire, and water damages.

However, she said residents would be able to retrieve all personal items once the structural engineer says it is safe to do so.

“If I had taken just a short amount of time to pick up some things, it could have been a disaster,” said David Green, a homeowner at the complex who said to have been sleeping at the time of the fire.

Board members for the Fairfield Oaks Condo are working alongside with Putman Restoration company as they are expected to retrieved residents’ items and send it back to their facility.

“If it is salvageable, we clean them, store them and when the building is done with construction we deliver them back,” owner Michael Putman said.

The condo’s insurance company projected that the building will fully be restored no later than a year.