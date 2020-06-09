Faith leaders honor George Floyd in Shreveport memorial at Praise Temple Church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Faith leaders honored George Floyd in a memorial ceremony at Praise Temple church Tuesday morning while he was laid to rest in Houston. Photos of Floyd were posted on the outside of the church’s windows with people holding signs reading “I can’t breathe.”

The memorial was organized by former District 3 representative, Barbara Norton who emphasized that the event was not a protest or a march. She addressed issues with Floyd’s death as being reckless behavior in part of the Minneapolis officers and says America is not presently happy.

“America’s suppose to be a free country. It’s suppose to be a brave country. It’s suppose to be a loving country, but what will we say about 2020? How will we explain it, and as we explain it will we explain the real truth,” said Norton.

Shreveport officers were also in attendance and Deputy Chief Antwoine White spoke on behalf of his fellow officers. He says the department stands beside those who fight for progress and change. It’s through change that it’s realized the greatest potential in being the best version of yourself.

“On behalf of the Shreveport Police Department, my extended prayers and thoughts and condolenses to the family of Mr. George Floyd,” said White, “The loss of life from any circumstance is a tragedy that will forever change a family and a community.”

The City of Marshall police were also in attendance after crossing state lines to support. Officer James Jefferson echoed the same sentiments of condolences for Floyd’s family as well as other families affected by police brutality.

“We want unity. We want everybody to come together as one, because Jesus Christ said ‘How can you love me, and not love my brother?’ and I stand firm on Ecclesiastes 9:10,” said Jefferson, “It says ‘Whatever your hands finally do, you do it with all your might.’ As we stand in unity, we need to do everything with all our might. We are better together.”

Bishop Brandon gave a brief Word and prayed out the memorial. Everyone stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which is how long George Floyd was under the knee of ex-officer Derek Chauvin.

One person in the crowd wanted to address the issues with Shreveport police as it pertains to the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

4 SPD officers on leave after video surfaces showing violent encounter before McGlothen death

Norton asked him to keep quiet and says others want to address the issue as well, but they will do so in private. They kept the focus on George Floyd.

