Faith leaders, lawmakers oppose Arkansas Casino Amendment

As early voting continues, more than 100 faith leaders from across the state have signed a petition to fight Issue 4.

The constitutional amendment would authorize four casinos and sports betting in Arkansas, expanding operations at Oaklawn in Hot Springs and Southland in West Memphis and creating two resort-style facilities in Pine Bluff and Russellville, the state’s remaining quadrants.

The signatures against the proposal include former Gov. Mike Huckabee and Dr. Ronnie Floyd, the leader of the National Day of Prayer.

