Fallen SPD officer Chateri Payne to be added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) says fallen Shreveport police officer Chateri Payne will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. Wednesday during a virtual candlelight vigil.

“A virtual candlelight vigil will be live-streamed in honor of all the fallen officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice last year,” Johnson said in a tweet Tuesday announcing Payne’s inclusion.

The NLEOMF has set a goal to light 22,217 virtual candles – one for each name engraved on the Memorial’s walls – during the vigil.

Payne was shot multiple times outside of her home in the Caddo Heights neighborhood in January 2019. At the time of the shooting, Payne was in uniform and headed in to work her overnight shift.

Three men accused in her murder, including the father of Payne’s young child, are still awaiting trial after it was postponed in March following the withdrawal of one of the defendant’s attorneys from the case.

Payne’s name will be among 307 added to the 2020 Roll Call of Heroes Wednesday, “one of 135 officers who were killed during 2019, plus 172 officers who died in previous years but whose stories of sacrifice had been lost to history until now.”

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 43 officers have died in the line of duty so far in 2020.

