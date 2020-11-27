Bossier City residents Black Friday shop during pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the pandemic, many families are heading into the stores to Black Friday shop this year.

Academy officials say foot traffic is lighter this year. They believe more people are choosing to stay home and shop online instead. Even in the middle of a pandemic, many people are still eager to get out and chase those Black Friday deals.

“It’s different this year. I would say that we do see a higher increase in online orders than in years past,” said Stephen Covan, Store Director of Academy Sports.

To accommodate their shoppers during a pandemic, Academy is offering three ways to shop: in-store, online, and curbside.

“It doesn’t seem like as many people which is I guess good,” said Jessica Gibson, a Black Friday shopper.

Although more people are shopping online, some residents say they don’t know what to expect when ordering on a website. They prefer to shop in-store.

“I’ve done some online shopping, but then again you know getting stuff online you don’t really know what you’re getting. And then you don’t really know what and all that so it’s easier to get it in-store,” said Anita Bounds, a Black Friday shopper.

Covan says their employees are wiping down carts and monitoring spacing in between customers to keep everyone safe.

“It’s nice to see people coming out and being safe. And feeling it with Christmas spirit again,” said Covan.

To control the spread of COVID-19,officials suggest shopping in smaller groups and making a shopping list before heading into the stores. This can help to limit the amount of time spent inside.