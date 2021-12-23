Families displaced by fire sparked by faulty heater

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Families are displaced days before Christmas due to faulty maintenance on a heater that caused an apartment fire Thursday morning.

The Shreveport Fire Department received a call about a fire at the Briarwood Apartments around 8 a.m. According to Battalion 3 Cheif Lawrence Goodman, two apartments caught fire due to a heater that was worked on Wednesday.

Both apartments were occupied when the fire started but no one was injured. However, Goodman says five to seven people are displaced.

