Families in Shreveport/Bossier stand outside for hours to catch doorbuster deals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – While some families were enjoying Thanksgiving dinner at home others were taking part in another holiday tradition, getting a jump start on Black Friday.

After a good Thanksgiving meal, some people decided to stand in line at Best Buy to make sure they get those door-busters. Shoppers lined up across the store for TVs.

“Because it’s big and it’s a smart TV. And it’s big and I wanted a big one for my living room,” Best Buy Shopper Sheila Davis said.

After waiting in line for several hours, shoppers say they’re glad security was in the store to control the chaos. Now, they’re heading home with the items on their wish list.

“It was pretty quickly probably about less than five minutes actually. They were very good as far as getting people in and out of here in the way that they had everything laid out. It’s actually a little less stressful than I thought it would be actually, ” Shopper at Best Buy, Jay Muller said.

While most people were racing to the big screen TV’s, one customer says he’s excited to take home his new crock-pot to finish cooking for the holidays.

“My wife and she’s in the background, she’s going to do most of the cooking but the cool this is you can put a chicken in there and it cooks it really quick. Otherwise, you have to boil it and it takes a long time,” Shopper at Best Buy, Currie Godfrey.

Experts say, to keep your spending in check… the best advice is to make a list and make a budget before you step into a store.

You can find a list of Black Friday store hours at BlackFriday.com

