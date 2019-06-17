Families make Father's Day memories at Shreveport Aquarium Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Wet weather in the ArkLaTex is inspiring some families to take a trip under the sea.

"It was raining outside and we thought we'd come out here and let the little grandchild see the fish and learn something," said Anthony Gladney.

Gladney and dozens of other folks came out of the weather and into the water, making a splash by spending Father's Day at the Shreveport Aquarium.

"We want to go all together as a family and go to see all the many fish," said Teryn Scott, 10.

"Touch Tanks" at the aquarium allowed for some memorable moments.

"I liked touching them, but I don't think she liked it that well," said Tyler Moody about touching the sting rays. His 1-year-old daughter Anberlyn was not a fan.

"It's always fun as a family to have new experiences, so seeing dad wig out when he touches a jellyfish, that's just one of those enjoyable family moments," said Destiny Garcia, director of programs for Shreveport Aquarium.

A Sunday afternoon feeding frenzy also attracted some attention.

"Me, personally, I'm most looking forward to seeing the sharks," said Scott.

Families getting a chance to learn lessions and share new experiences together.

"She's having a good time," said Moody. "I'm trying to learn, but she's learning probably more than me."

"It's good to spend time together and enjoy something like this and close by, it's really nice," said Gladney.

