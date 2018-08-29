Family escapes after massive tree falls on their home
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport family gets a rude awakening after a massive tree falls on their home.
The incident around 6 a.m. Wednesday at a house on Camille St. near St. Vincent.
The family was home at the time the tree fell on the house but was able to escape unharmed.
