SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A family escaped safely from an explosion and fire at a Shreveport home Monday afternoon.

Shreveport firefighters were called to a home in the 800 block of Vernal Lane just after 3 p.m.

According to Asst. Fire Chief Fred Sanders, there was an explosion in the garage that is still being investigated.

The family consisting of a man, woman, and two children were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.