Family holds vigil on anniversary of fatal drive-by shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friends and family are remembering a loved one who lost his life to gun violence.

Dozens gathered near the intersection of Hollywood and Jewella Avenues in Shreveport Wednesday night for a prayer vigil and balloon release in honor of Benjamin Finney Jr.

On July 1, 2017, the 20-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting near the intersection.

Family members said the police are considering the case cold and the person who pulled the trigger still hasn’t been charged with the crime. Family members said they won’t rest until there’s justice.

“We’re tired of losing our black young men and women to gun violence and violence period,” said Lawanda Finney, Benjamin’s mother. “You know, if we can’t have an argument and walk away, I don’t know what’s gonna come about. It’s just time. It’s time to come together as one.”

To raise awareness about stopping gun violence in the community, the group Save Our Sons is planning a protest march July 22 from the Shreveport Police Department to Caddo Parish Courthouse.

