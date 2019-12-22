Family moves into new home before the holidays after ribbon cutting for Emily build in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Fuller Center for Housing of Northwest Louisiana Inc. dedicated it’s 4th home in Bossier City Saturday morning. The home is sponsored by First Bossier Church in memory of Emily Perdue who died in a 2006 vehicle accident.

Melanie Moss was the recipient of the new home. In a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by an open house, she along with those involved in the building project toured the new property. She’ll be moving into it with her 16-year old son Jake and young daughter Katherine.

“This part of my journey started. I’d been abusing drugs for many many many years. It really is just a testament to God’s faithfulness and I really longed for the day that I could be a parent to my kids again.”

Danny and Terry Perdue are the parents of Emily Perdue and handed Moss the keys to her new home before cutting the ribbon. In a tearful tribute to his daughter Danny spoke about seeing triumph in tragedy.

“Before we hand these keys over to Melanie. Sorry, we’re just glad that so much good has come out of something so tragic as our daughter’s death.”

Terry Perdue noted that God knew who the perfect person for the house would be when presenting the keys to Moss.

Moss shuffled back and forth from her old apartment to bring items to her new home. She says she’s going to relax for a moment once she has a minute to really take it all in, but then she’s going to start preparing herself for how God wants to use her to pay it forward.

The mission of the Fuller Center for Housing is to build decent and affordable homes for working families living at or below the poverty level.

Other sponsors include Johnson Furniture, Precision Builders, Robinson Construction, Brown Builders, Andrew Flooring, Mack Vick Painting, Going Green Lawn and Landscaping and Rotag PT Services.

