Family of 7 displaced after fire destroys South Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen Shreveport Fire Department units battled a house fire in South Shreveport Tuesday afternoon.

One neighbor says the family told them it all happened very quickly while someone was cooking and there was an explosion. There were no injuries, but a family of seven will now be displaced because of the damage.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to put out the flames.

“It was definitely a big fire,” said Battalion Chief Cedric White. “At this time. we can’t determine the cause of the fire. The family will be displaced because the house was totally destroyed.”

The fire is still under investigation.

