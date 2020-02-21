Family of missing Panola County woman establishes tip line

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The family of a Panola County woman who disappeared more than a year ago has established a tip hotline in the hope of generating information about where she is and what happened to her.

Lauren Colvin Thompson disappeared the night of January 10, 2019, after she called 911 Thursday night and said she was being followed.

Her cell phone died during the call and she has not been heard from since.

Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said at the time that Thompson said during the call she was in a wooded area and thought someone was chasing her. He said she sounded disoriented and confused in the call.

Officers were able to get a relative fix on her location based on cell phone pings.

They later found her car in a ditch off Farm-to-Market Road 1794, just west of Rock Hill, but have never found any further trace of her.

The tip line is at 888-411-4491 and information can then be passed along to law enforcement, but everything remains anonymous, including your voicemails and texts.

In a Facebook post announcing the tip line, the sheriff’s office warned against other possibly fraudulent posters.

“There are possibly other new reward posters floating around that has NOT been approved by, nor is associated with Lauren’s family or local law enforcement,” the post said. “We, nor Lauren’s family can verify the accuracy of any reward information on these other posters. Any reward poster or Missing Person poster verified by Lauren’s family will say so on the poster.”