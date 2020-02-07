Family of missing Vivian woman speaks out in hopes of bringing her home

CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of Dorothy Yates-McCathran is not giving up hope on finding her.

40-year old Dorothy McCathran was last seen at the end of January at her home off Airport Road in Vivian.

“Two days after she went missing, her husband called and told us that he had gone to town and when he came home, she wasn’t there. She didn’t take the vehicle and he couldn’t tell that anybody had come by or anything, but she was not there at that time,” said McCathran mother, Martha Mullins.

Her mother says Dorothy’s husband thought she was staying with a friend.

“Thinking maybe she was going to come back, maybe she was just gone and spent a night with a friend or something because she has done that before but never for this length of time.”

Dorothy has a 14-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter. Mullins says went missing the day after her daughter’s sixth birthday.

“She and her daughter are very tight. And they really enjoy each other’s company.”

Mullins says they’re trying to continue to live a normal life for their grandchildren, even though her daughter is missing.

“Trying to roll along but during the day, of course, I’m worried about it all the time, praying constantly and we have lots of people who are also praying that she comes back home safe.”

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has conducted three searches in Vivian for Dorothy, using K-9 search, rescue teams, and a drone unit.

“We kind of felt like that they might find a body when they did that search, but they didn’t. So there is still hope that she is alive.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Purgerson at 675-2170.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.