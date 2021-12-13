Family of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ finalist Jershika Maple: ‘We knew it was her time’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport native and The Voice finalist Jershika Maple is making her family proud, not just for making it this far on the hit show but for how far she’s come since growing up in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

“Anytime I see an individual from the MLK area that’s doing very successful you just don’t understand how it makes you feel,” says Maple’s cousin Tedris Smith, who says it’s exciting to see “the positive that’s coming out of the area.”

“Her inner glow, like, manifested on stage for everybody to see,” said Maple’s aunt Qiana Maple-Lars. Especially when Maple performed Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” on the stage in last Monday’s live top eight semi-finals.

“I mean, it was a light show, but they captured it so greatly. Because that’s how she’s always been. She’s always been such a beautiful, sweet spirit,” Maple-Lars said.

And Maple just keeps getting better with each performance. Most recently, she landed among the top five finalists.

“We knew everything she had done to get to that moment, you know, singing background, doing small gigs, musical theater, that kind of stuff that had bought her to that moment, and we knew it was her time,” Maple-Lars said.

“She got her family behind her,” said Maple’s grandmother, Shirley Davis. “We love her. We’re pushing her for the best. And let her know she done all she can, and I feel like America is behind her.”

No matter the outcome, Maple’s family says she will always be their hero.

“She’s a role model for all of us,” says Maple’s great uncle, Crtrie Washington. “Hang in there Jershika, hang in there. It’s going to be alright!”

The two-part season finale of “The Voice” begins on Monday at 7 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6.