Family, pet escape early morning house fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A family and their pet escape an early morning house fire in Shreveport.

The blaze broke out shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Ninock St.

When crews arrived light smoke was coming from the back of the home. It took 18 firefighters less than 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.