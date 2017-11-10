Family pleads for time for new home

The city of Blanchard is trying to make sense of a family who’s home was burned down in December of 2016, but is now living in a trailer.

“I like to work with people, especially trying times and things,” said Blanchard mayor Jim Galambos. “It’s easier to work with people than it is to get more information and more knowledge about what their circumstances are.”

The city is asking for the family to either ask for an extension on the property or to leave altogether. But, the family sees the home as a means to an end.

“Temporary,” said homeowner Chester McDaniel. “The day we park it here, the mayor comes and knocks on our door and says we can’t live in a traveler trailer on our property. You have 60 days to move it.”

Moving the trailer wasn’t an option. The family has nowhere else to go.

“It makes you feel bad because you lost everything you own,” McDaniel said. “Nine years living in a home, your son, your daughter loses everything. You’re still making mortgage payments on a home you can’t live in.”

Those mortgage payments total $835 a month, but they’re going to a home that does not exist.