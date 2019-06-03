Family receives graduation cake made of Styrofoam from Walmart

PASADENA, Texas (CNN) - A Texas family is angry at a local Walmart after they say they were sold a cake made of styrofoam.

Marsy Flores tended to every last detail for her daughter's graduation party.

When she went to pick up her daughter's cake, it wasn't ready. Flores says Walmart lost her order for a two tier graduation cake but they offered to give her another free of charge.

"There was a small blue one which is her school color so I chose that one and they said they would put a couple of graduation things on it and her picture," said Flores.

The night she went to cut the cake, she faced another issue.

"I go to cut the cake and it was not budging," said Flores.

Flores and her sister realized there was styrofoam underneath the frosting.

When she took the cake back to Walmart, she says the store offered her a 60 dollar gift certificate.

Walmart issued a statement saying:

"Incident was result of a misunderstanding. The matter has been resolved. The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience.

"They can't replace the moment that we lost. It's a special moment and this is what we got for it, it was a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice," said Flores.



