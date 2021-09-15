Family remembers Haughton senior who died unexpectedly as kind-hearted young man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of a 17-year-old Haughton football player who died unexpectedly Monday is remembering the joy he brought to their lives and the lives of others.

“A very strong young man. Chris was very reliable. Chris was a friend to many people. If you needed anything Christian was there to help you. Very respectful,” said Christian’s mother, Michelle George.

They describe Smith as an angel, kind-hearted, well-mannered, and always there for his family. They say his character was not only displayed inside the home but also in school and on the field.

“He’s just a good – I never met anybody like him honestly,” Michelle added.

The Haughton senior defensive lineman broke his leg during his last game against Red River on September 3, an accident his mother says changed things forever.

“I know people keep asking what happened. But to me, it matters but it don’t matter, he’s not here,” she says. “You know a lot of times, people ask that and you have to relive that every moment.”

And what is important to this family now is how Christian lived.

“I didn’t know how important he was I just didn’t realize the role that he played in my life,” said Christian’s older sister, Chelsey Taylor. “I didn’t know how special he was.”

Smith’s younger brother, Caleb George, says he will miss talking to him, and playing football together.

“He wants me to play football and keep on going.”

Haughton High School will have a balloon release for Smith at the beginning of the homecoming game next Friday, September 24.