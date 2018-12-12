Fast food robbery suspect on the run

Live Now
Authorities need your help tracking down a suspect who held up a fast food restaurant in Bossier City.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Sonic in the 2800 block of  Barksdale Blvd. 

A man wearing a ski mask and gloves entered the restaurant. pulled out a gun and demanded money. 

The suspect stole cash from the register and employees before running away.

Anyone who can help detectives identify the suspect is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Tips can also be submitted through the website www.p3tips.com.

Those who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward. 

