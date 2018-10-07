Fatal Caddo Parish ATV crash

Caddo Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an ATV crash that left one man dead on Saturday, said Caddo Sheriff Seve Prator.

Caddo Sheriff’s Patrol deputies and Fire District #3 responded to the 8600 block of Beavers Nest about 9:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, they found a large ATV side-by-side upside down in a pond.

Detective Chris Daniel said the 35-year-old driver, whose identity has not yet been released, and his passenger, John Walker, 54, were driving on a homemade dirt track around the property when the driver lost control of the ATV in a turn and flipped the vehicle into the pond. Walker jumped out of the vehicle while in the water. The driver was ejected and trapped underwater by the ATV. Walker ran to a neighbor’s for help.

Daniel said alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash. Neither of the men was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.