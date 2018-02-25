Fatal crash near foot of Jimmie Davis Bridge

Shreveport Police are investigating a crash that left a man injured and woman dead Saturday near the Jimmie Davis Bridge.

Tracy Young, 33, of Shreveport, was pronounced dead at University Health, where she was transported after she apparently attempted a U-turn in the path of a 2011 Explorer driven by 43-year-old Robert Cox of Bossier City.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, and Shreveport Police immediately responded to the report of a major accident in the 3200 block of East 70th Street in Shreveport, near the foot of the Jimmie Davis

Bridge.

Patrol officers and Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and located Young trapped inside of her Chevrolet HHV with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

First responders EMTs from Shreveport Fire Department extricated Young and transported her to University Health Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Cox was transported to Christus Highland Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the nature of the injuries, members of the Shreveport Police Crash Investigations Unit were summoned to the scene.

Through witness statements and evidence left on the roadway, investigators preliminary investigation led them to believe Young made an illegal U-Turn in front of Cox, who was traveling east toward Bossier City, causing a T-bone collision. Traffic signs reading “No U-Turn” were posted.

Cox voluntarily submitted to chemical testing and was released.