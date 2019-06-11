Father of abused toddler pleads not guilty in court
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - The father of a toddler who died in April was in court on Tuesday.
Everette Cawley pled not guilty to permitting the abuse of a minor. Texarkana, Arkansas police said they uncovered an overwhelming amount of abuse as the investigated the murder of Cawley's daughter McKinley, 3.
The toddler's stepmother, McKenna Belcher, is charged with capitol murder in the case. Her next court date is set for June 25.
Everette Cawley's tentative trial date is set for August 26.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
