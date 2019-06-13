Father of woman killed in downtown shooting wants answers

SHREVEPORT, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) The father of the woman killed during a downtown Shreveport shooting wants to know who murdered his daughter. Meanwhile, police say the lone survivor of that shooting still suffers from serious injuries. “If you were in my shoes you would want somebody to tell somebody what happened,” said Clarence Walters who is the father of Chasmine Walters. “It’s too much senseless killing. Most of the time it’s innocent people who are giving their lives.”

Shreveport Police say Chasmine wasn’t the first to die in the shooting. Leejerryius Baines also lost his life that night when three people were shot and rushed to Oschner LSU Health. The only survivor has not been identified by police but police say as of Tuesday his injuries remain serious.

The coroner says Walters was shot in the neck during an altercation. “I saw all the tubes in her mouth. The ventilator. When I saw all that I knew it was bad.”

The shooting stems from an altercation at Royalty Cigar and Hookah lounge on Texas Avenue. Walters believes someone knows something and his heart goes out to all families involved. “I’m praying for the other family. Especially the family who lost their son. I feel you. I know your pain and to the family that son is still holding on, I’m praying for you. I just wish we could stop all the killing.”

We spoke with Shreveport Police, and they say they are still looking at surveillance video from Sunday night. They still have not named a suspect.

