Father's Day recipe ideas with The Skillet Chick

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We're honoring dad this week and if you're in need of some ideas for Father's Day dinner, we've got you covered. "The Skillet Chick" Chef Kimberly Sherrod with Trays4Days showcases two entrees and a dessert perfect for dad.

Chef Sherrod walks us through a meal of ribeye steak, salmon, sautéed mushrooms, mashed potatoes and asparagus. She also showcases a perfect family dessert with dipped fruit and pretzel in a colorful chocolate dip and her famous cheesecake jars.

Watch both videos above for the detailed recipes.

Trays4Days' name is very unique. It came to the mind of an inspiring cook back in 2009. It wasn't until 2019 that owner Kimber Crenshaw Sherrod was able to fully pursue her dream and move forward with her business. Inspired by the many entrees, appetizers and desserts she was often called on to do for family and friends for events and holidays. Kimberly is a Memphis native who grew up watching her grandparents cook. Going to her grandfather's restaurant as a child is what sparked the entrepreneur in her. The example of food made with love was her foundation, and is now a part of her statement.

If you'd like to order from or book Trays4Days, visit: www.facebook.com/trays4dayscatering

---

