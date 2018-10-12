FBI lays out protection plan for midterm elections

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI say they ready to protect our votes from foreign hackers in next month’s midterm election.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Senators this week their plan for election day.

The plan includes continued hardening of election systems before election day and hotlines to report problems when we vote.

Wray says it’s an all hands on deck operation. He says the FBI is working with the Department of Homeland Security to make sure all 50 states are fully prepared and equipped with the safest voting technology.

Secretary Nielsen says she believes America’s election system is the safest its ever been. Nielsen says Americans should be confident their votes are protected and will count on November 6th.

