FCA to pray for peace and safety for students, staff at Southwood High School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be praying this week for peace and safety for the students and staff at Southwood High School.

The FCA along with Caddo Parish School Board member Tony Nations will hold a prayer meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29 near the flag pole in front of Southwood High School on 9000 Walker Rd.

The student-based group will be praying for a more calm and safer learning environment for their classmates and teachers following the recent violence at their school.

Last week a Shreveport grandmother spent her weekend praying for students, staff, and faculty members.

Over the last two weeks, nearly two dozen students were arrested for fighting at the schools and one student was arrested last week for allegedly threatening gun violence against the school on social media.