FCC fund aims to expand rural broadband over next 10 years

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Trump Administration says it's working to increase access to high speed internet connection for Americans living in rural areas--like much of Arkansas.

The FCC's "Connect America Fund" is set to give about $1.5 billion in federal funds to select companies to build the infrastructure needed to expand rural broadband access.

It's estimated it'll help more than 700,000 homes and small businesses in remote areas of the US like Arkansas and neighboring states.

"Whether it is farming in the field, whether it is keeping up with commodity prices, whether it is your kids having equal access to information when they are doing their homework as someone who lives closer to the schoolhouse when they do their homework, there is no reason we can't solve this," says Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri).

Under the plan, more than 100 providers will work in 45 states to expand wired broadband and bring internet into homes.

The FCC's chairman says the goal is for every American to have internet access within ten years.