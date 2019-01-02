FDA: Blood pressure medicine recalled

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA - The Food and Drug Administration says Aurobindo Pharma has recalled 80 lots of certain blood pressure medicine due to trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in the product.

Patients who have been prescribed Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP should continue to take the pills because, according to the FDA, it would be more harmful to abruptly stop taking the medication.

