FDA warns of potential drug shortages, Shreveport pharmacies feeling effects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The FDA says drug shortages are possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff within the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research have asked manufacturers to evaluate their entire supply chain.

In Shreveport, pharmaceutical suppliers are feeling the effects.

Line Avenue Pharmacy owner Randy Caudle says most of the drugs used at pharmacies across the nation come from Europe and Asia.

He adds they are watching their supply as many of the drugs needed to treat the symptoms of COVID-19 are also used for other illnesses such as the common cold and flu.

“The distribution system is slowly catching up. We’ll get in one bottle of alcohol gel a day, two bottles a day, nothing, It’s sporadic. Antibiotics haven’t been hit yet, but I expect there to be a little bit of a shortage eventually. But there’s seldom one type of antibiotic that can do the job,” says Caudle.

To keep staff safe, Caudle has changed business hours and requires curbside service or home delivery service.

Caudle’s team is willing to answer questions you have about the coronavirus and/or order items you may need.

You can reach them via phone at (318) 221-5114 or check out their website https://www.custom-pharmacy.com/

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.